Why Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Stock Lost Altitude Today

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $8.72, the shares have already lost -3.5 points (-28.64% lower) from its previous close of $12.22. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 1220634 contracts so far this session. CIM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.9 million shares, but with a 0.18 billion float and a -36.59% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CIM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $20.7 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 137.39% from where the CIM share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Chimera Investment Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 17.25. This figure suggests that CIM stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CIM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 13.49% at this stage. This figure means that CIM share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) would settle between $14.58/share to $16.94/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $11.04 mark, then the market for Chimera Investment Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $9.86 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -3.97. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts, assumed coverage of CIM assigning Outperform rating, according to their opinion released on October 03. Credit Suisse analysts have lowered their rating of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) stock from Outperform to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on August 21. Analysts at Nomura, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to March 27.

CIM equity has an average rating of 2.67, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CIM stock price is currently trading at 5.4X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 6.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 22.6. Chimera Investment Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.6 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.6.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 1.6% to hit $149740, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 0.6% from $602300 to a noteworthy $605790. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Chimera Investment Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -3.5% to hit $0.55 per share. For the fiscal year, CIM’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -0.4% to hit $2.23 per share.