Why BBX Capital Corporation (BBX) Stock Plunged Today

BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $1.31, the shares have already lost -0.28 points (-17.61% lower) from its previous close of $1.59. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 114885 contracts so far this session. BBX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 183.83 thousand shares, but with a 59.79 million float and a -40.89% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BBX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $9.25 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 606.11% from where the BBX share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for BBX Capital Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 17.25. This figure suggests that BBX stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BBX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 13.65% at this stage. This figure means that BBX share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that BBX Capital Corporation (BBX) would settle between $1.82/share to $2.04/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.44 mark, then the market for BBX Capital Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.28 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.6. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Sidoti, assumed coverage of BBX assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on April 30. B. Riley FBR, Inc. analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on March 15. The target price has been raised from $11.75 to $14.50. Analysts at B. Riley FBR, Inc., made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to November 28.

BBX equity has an average rating of 1.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, BBX stock price is currently trading at 4.61X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 8.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 13.3. BBX Capital Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.1.

BBX Capital Corporation (BBX)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -5.1% to hit $209680, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 2.6% from $946870 to a noteworthy $971760. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, BBX Capital Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -100% to hit $0 per share. For the fiscal year, BBX’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -10.5% to hit $0.17 per share.