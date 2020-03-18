What May Have Pushed Camping Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) Down -19.67% Today

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) is -2.5 points lower today and the only thing that matters is where they go from here. You simply have to look deeper than the share price and explore the fundamentals and future growth potential. The stock value has plummeted by nearly -19.67% to $10.21 from its previous close of $12.71. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 282874 contracts so far this session. SPH shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 293.95 thousand shares, but with a 61.22 million float and a -28.72% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SPH stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $24.67 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 141.63% from where the SPH share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., the two-week RSI stands at 19.46. This figure suggests that SPH stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SPH readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 9.27% at this stage. This figure means that SPH share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) would settle between $13.64/share to $14.57/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $12.07 mark, then the market for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $11.43 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.92. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Argus lowered their recommendation on shares of SPH from Hold to Sell in their opinion released on February 11. JP Morgan analysts have lowered their rating of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) stock from Neutral to Underweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 19. Analysts at Raymond James released an upgrade from Mkt Perform to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to February 09.

SPH equity has an average rating of 2.8, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SPH stock price is currently trading at 9.28X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 9.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 21.4. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. current P/B ratio of 1.8 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.8.