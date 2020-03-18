Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS): what caused a meltdown today?

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). At current price of $10.86, the shares have already lost -2.76 points (-20.26% lower) from its previous close of $13.62. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 223026 contracts so far this session. GTS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 227.85 thousand shares, but with a 22.9 million float and a -11.96% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for GTS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $21 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 93.37% from where the GTS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-4.03 over a week and tumble down $-6.42 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $27.86, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/21/19. The recent low of $11.33 stood for a -60.71% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.56 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Triple-S Management Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 31.85. This figure suggests that GTS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current GTS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 13.32% at this stage. This figure means that GTS share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) would settle between $14.08/share to $14.54/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $12.74 mark, then the market for Triple-S Management Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $11.86 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.69. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wells Fargo raised their recommendation on shares of GTS from Underperform to Market Perform in their opinion released on August 09. Wells Fargo analysts have lowered their rating of Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) stock from Market Perform to Underperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on July 02. Analysts at UBS are sticking to their Neutral stance. However, on November 10, they lifted price target for these shares to $21 from $18.

Moving on, GTS stock price is currently trading at 4.13X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 3.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 14.3. Triple-S Management Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.3.

Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 14% to hit $897920, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 8.4% from $3.33 billion to a noteworthy $3.61 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Triple-S Management Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -28.8% to hit $0.52 per share. For the fiscal year, GTS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 6.5% to hit $2.8 per share.