Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY): what caused a meltdown today?

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). At current price of $75.23, the shares have already lost -17.41 points (-18.79% lower) from its previous close of $92.64. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 208682 contracts so far this session. PCTY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 393.55 thousand shares, but with a 35.27 million float and a -20.16% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PCTY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $153.73 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 104.35% from where the PCTY share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Paylocity Holding Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 21.89. This figure suggests that PCTY stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PCTY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 19.13% at this stage. This figure means that PCTY share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) would settle between $96.22/share to $99.79/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $87.34 mark, then the market for Paylocity Holding Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $82.03 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -16.38. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Craig Hallum raised their recommendation on shares of PCTY from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on March 18. RBC Capital Mkts, analysts launched coverage of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) stock with a Sector Perform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on October 31. Analysts at Citigroup, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to October 25.

PCTY equity has an average rating of 2.11, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 16 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 11 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 11 analysts rated Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.