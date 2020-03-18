Discover Financial Services (DFS) Biggest Loser of the Day: What’s really happening

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is -6.51 points lower today and the only thing that matters is where they go from here. You simply have to look deeper than the share price and explore the fundamentals and future growth potential. The stock value has plummeted by nearly -17.64% to $30.36 from its previous close of $36.87. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1237605 contracts so far this session. DFS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.67 million shares, but with a 0.31 billion float and a -36.09% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DFS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $87.38 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 187.81% from where the DFS share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Discover Financial Services, the two-week RSI stands at 20.02. This figure suggests that DFS stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DFS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 12.23% at this stage. This figure means that DFS share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Discover Financial Services (DFS) would settle between $39.75/share to $42.62/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $33.41 mark, then the market for Discover Financial Services becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $29.94 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -12.7. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their recommendation on shares of DFS from Overweight to Neutral in their opinion released on January 24. Evercore ISI analysts have lowered their rating of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) stock from In-line to Underperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 24. Analysts at Nomura lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to December 05.

DFS equity has an average rating of 2.3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 23 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 11 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 12 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 11 analysts rated Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, DFS stock price is currently trading at 3.85X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 4.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 16.4. Discover Financial Services current P/B ratio of 1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.7.

Discover Financial Services (DFS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 5.7% to hit $2.91 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 5% from $11.46 billion to a noteworthy $12.03 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Discover Financial Services is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 3.3% to hit $2.22 per share. For the fiscal year, DFS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -1.8% to hit $8.92 per share.