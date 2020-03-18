Callaway Golf Company (ELY): what caused a meltdown today?

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). At current price of $6.07, the shares have already lost -1.2 points (-16.51% lower) from its previous close of $7.27. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 394611 contracts so far this session. ELY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 968.22 thousand shares, but with a 92.28 million float and a -48.91% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ELY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $24.2 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 298.68% from where the ELY share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Callaway Golf Company, the two-week RSI stands at 6.74. This figure suggests that ELY stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ELY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 4.07% at this stage. This figure means that ELY share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Callaway Golf Company (ELY) would settle between $8.17/share to $9.08/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $6.69 mark, then the market for Callaway Golf Company becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $6.12 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -3.68. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at ROTH Capital, assumed coverage of ELY assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on March 05. Imperial Capital, analysts launched coverage of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) stock with a Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 29. Analysts at Raymond James released an upgrade from Mkt Perform to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to September 11.

ELY equity has an average rating of 1.92, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 11 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 10 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ELY stock price is currently trading at 6.23X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 8.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 10.2. Callaway Golf Company current P/B ratio of 0.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.4.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 0.9% to hit $509030, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 3.6% from $1.7 billion to a noteworthy $1.76 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Callaway Golf Company is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -23.8% to hit $0.48 per share. For the fiscal year, ELY’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -11.8% to hit $0.97 per share.