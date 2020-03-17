Why Ryder System, Inc. (R) Shares Are Rising 11.88 Percent Today

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $30.41, the shares have already added 3.23 points (11.88% higher) from its previous close of $27.18. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 236188 contracts so far this session. R shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 962.91 thousand shares, but with a 51.78 million float and a -11.87% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for R stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $51.83 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 70.44% from where the R share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-4.22 over a week and tumble down $-8.62 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $67.65, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/24/19. The recent low of $24.75 stood for a -55.05% since 03/16/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.87 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Ryder System, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 35.56. This figure suggests that R stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current R readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 28.53% at this stage. This figure means that R share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Ryder System, Inc. (R) would settle between $28.45/share to $29.72/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $25.33 mark, then the market for Ryder System, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $23.48 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.06. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Stifel raised their recommendation on shares of R from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on March 10. Loop Capital analysts bumped their rating on Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) stock from Hold to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 13. Analysts at Stifel lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to October 31.

R equity has an average rating of 2.38, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, R stock price is currently trading at 8.15X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 7.8. Ryder System, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.

Ryder System, Inc. (R)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -2% to hit $2.14 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -0.3% from $8.93 billion to a noteworthy $8.9 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Ryder System, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -165.8% to hit $-0.73 per share. For the fiscal year, R’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 17.8% to hit $1.19 per share.