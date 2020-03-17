Why Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) Stock Price Advanced Up To 13.41% Today

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $57.42, the shares have already added 6.79 points (13.41% higher) from its previous close of $50.63. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 402014 contracts so far this session. QTWO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 449.45 thousand shares, but with a 43.85 million float and a -25.21% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for QTWO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $98.33 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 71.25% from where the QTWO share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-14.26 over a week and tumble down $-32.31 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $93.9, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/20/20. The recent low of $47.18 stood for a -38.85% since 03/17/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.28 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Q2 Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 29.31. This figure suggests that QTWO stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current QTWO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 17.18% at this stage. This figure means that QTWO share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) would settle between $57.86/share to $65.08/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $46.72 mark, then the market for Q2 Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $42.81 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -7.7. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at DA Davidson raised their recommendation on shares of QTWO from Underperform to Neutral in their opinion released on March 12. Robert W. Baird, analysts launched coverage of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on February 19. Analysts at BTIG Research released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to November 11.

QTWO equity has an average rating of 1.81, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 17 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 14 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 14 analysts rated Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 31.9% to hit $93.06 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 31% from $315480 to a noteworthy $413360. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Q2 Holdings, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -120% to hit $-0.11 per share. For the fiscal year, QTWO’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -85.4% to hit $0.06 per share.