What’s unusual with Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) today

Find out what is happening to Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) stock today? Its price is jumping 9.58 points, trading at $114.24 levels, and is up 9.15% from its previous close of $104.66. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 378309 contracts so far this session. CRL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 410.87 thousand shares, but with a 48.13 million float and a -26.71% run over a week, it's definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CRL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $185.6 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 62.46% from where the CRL share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-34.36 over a week and tumble down $-62.95 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $179.38, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/19/20. The recent low of $99.73 stood for a -36.31% since 03/17/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.1 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 30.82. This figure suggests that CRL stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CRL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 14.22% at this stage. This figure means that CRL share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) would settle between $114.99/share to $125.31/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $99.03 mark, then the market for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $93.39 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -19.38. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank, assumed coverage of CRL assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on March 02. Wolfe Research analysts bumped their rating on Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) stock from Peer Perform to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 18. Analysts at Goldman released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to January 10.

CRL equity has an average rating of 2.06, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 18 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 13 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 13 analysts rated Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CRL stock price is currently trading at 12.22X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 20.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 35.3. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. current P/B ratio of 3.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.7.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 15.8% to hit $699870, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 13.1% from $2.62 billion to a noteworthy $2.97 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 11.4% to hit $1.56 per share. For the fiscal year, CRL’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 12.2% to hit $7.55 per share.