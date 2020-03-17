What’s Really Driving WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) Stock Up 11.89% Today

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 11.89% or (11.02 points) to $103.7 from its previous close of $92.68. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 488276 contracts so far this session. WEC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.74 million shares, but with a 0.31 billion float and a -9.47% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for WEC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $96.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -6.94% from where the WEC share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-4.68 over a week and tumble down $-5.51 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $105.64, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/03/20. The recent low of $75.88 stood for a -1.83% since 04/22/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.11 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for WEC Energy Group, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 55.32. This figure suggests that WEC stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current WEC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 65.76% at this stage. This figure means that WEC share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) would settle between $99.37/share to $106.05/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $88 mark, then the market for WEC Energy Group, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $83.31 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.6. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Evercore ISI raised their recommendation on shares of WEC from Underperform to In-line in their opinion released on March 16. KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts bumped their rating on WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) stock from Sector Weight to Overweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 13. Analysts at Barclays lowered the stock to a Underweight call from its previous Equal Weight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to March 12.

WEC equity has an average rating of 3.14, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 13 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 8 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) as a buy or a strong buy while 5 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, WEC stock price is currently trading at 23.21X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 25.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 19.4. WEC Energy Group, Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.4.