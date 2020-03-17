This is why PaySign, Inc. (PAYS) share price is losing -17.65% today

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) is -0.81 points lower today and the only thing that matters is where they go from here. You simply have to look deeper than the share price and explore the fundamentals and future growth potential. The stock value has plummeted by nearly -17.65% to $3.78 from its previous close of $4.59. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 539212 contracts so far this session. PAYS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 569.3 thousand shares, but with a 26.74 million float and a -37.97% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PAYS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $15.25 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 303.44% from where the PAYS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-3.24 over a week and tumble down $-5.59 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $18.67, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/19/19. The recent low of $3.72 stood for a -79.75% since 03/16/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.96 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for PaySign, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 18.1. This figure suggests that PAYS stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PAYS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 15.5% at this stage. This figure means that PAYS share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that PaySign, Inc. (PAYS) would settle between $5.23/share to $5.87/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.84 mark, then the market for PaySign, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.08 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.79. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at DA Davidson, assumed coverage of PAYS assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on November 15. BTIG Research analysts bumped their rating on PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) stock from Sell to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on August 06. Analysts at BTIG Research lowered the stock to a Sell call from its previous Neutral recommendation, in a research note that dated back to July 22.

PAYS equity has an average rating of 1.8, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, PAYS stock price is currently trading at 16.51X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 41.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 33.8. PaySign, Inc. current P/B ratio of 13.1 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 3.2.

PaySign, Inc. (PAYS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 60.2% to hit $11 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 53.3% from $23.42 million to a noteworthy $35.9 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, PaySign, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 200% to hit $0.06 per share. For the fiscal year, PAYS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 133.3% to hit $0.21 per share.