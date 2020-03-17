Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) Down -11.86%: Why This Stock Is Killing Today

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -11.86% or (-4.87 points) to $36.2 from its previous close of $41.07. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 477306 contracts so far this session. SPB shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 516.64 thousand shares, but with a 44.34 million float and a -20.99% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SPB stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $73.6 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 103.31% from where the SPB share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-14.34 over a week and tumble down $-22.21 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $66.5, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 09/05/19. The recent low of $36.49 stood for a -45.56% since 03/17/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.78 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 25.97. This figure suggests that SPB stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SPB readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 14.39% at this stage. This figure means that SPB share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) would settle between $43.21/share to $45.34/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $38.97 mark, then the market for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $36.86 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -6.52. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their recommendation on shares of SPB from Perform to Outperform in their opinion released on December 16. Monness Crespi & Hardt analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on May 09. The target price has been raised from $64 to $77. Analysts at BofA/Merrill released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to January 18.

SPB equity has an average rating of 1.67, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SPB stock price is currently trading at 9.88X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 46.5. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 6.9.