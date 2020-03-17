Possible Explanations for Why Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Trades Today Up 13.67%

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). At current price of $30.68, the shares have already added 3.69 points (13.67% higher) from its previous close of $26.99. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 389228 contracts so far this session. SMTC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 512.81 thousand shares, but with a 65.18 million float and a -17.84% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SMTC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $47.54 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 54.95% from where the SMTC share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-6.49 over a week and tumble down $-18.65 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $56.13, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/21/19. The recent low of $26.03 stood for a -45.34% since 03/17/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.92 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Semtech Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 34.16. This figure suggests that SMTC stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SMTC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 21.16% at this stage. This figure means that SMTC share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Semtech Corporation (SMTC) would settle between $30.55/share to $34.11/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $25.21 mark, then the market for Semtech Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $23.43 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -3.1. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Needham raised their recommendation on shares of SMTC from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on March 12. Cowen analysts again handed out a Outperform recommendation to Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on January 24. The target price has been raised from $53 to $58. Analysts at BWS Financial lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to November 15.

SMTC equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 14 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 11 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 11 analysts rated Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SMTC stock price is currently trading at 13.39X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 57.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 18.9. Semtech Corporation current P/B ratio of 2.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.5.