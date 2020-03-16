Why Lands’ End, Inc. (LE) Is Down A Whooping -24.56% Today

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -24.56% or (-1.55 points) to $4.74 from its previous close of $6.29. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 126220 contracts so far this session. LE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 248.97 thousand shares, but with a 16.23 million float and a -23.57% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $21 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 343.04% from where the LE share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Lands’ End, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 20.81. This figure suggests that LE stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 8.75% at this stage. This figure means that LE share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Lands’ End, Inc. (LE) would settle between $6.57/share to $6.85/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $5.75 mark, then the market for Lands’ End, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $5.21 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.59. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Craig Hallum lowered their recommendation on shares of LE from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on March 16. CL King analysts have lowered their rating of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on September 26.

LE equity has an average rating of 2.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 0 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, LE stock price is currently trading at 10.15X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 20.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 18.5. Lands’ End, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.6.

Lands’ End, Inc. (LE)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 9.1% to hit $547930, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -0.1% from $1.45 billion to a noteworthy $1.45 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Lands’ End, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 54% to hit $0.77 per share. For the fiscal year, LE’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 61.1% to hit $0.58 per share.