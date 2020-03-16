Why Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Is An Unattractive Stock Today

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $18.55, the shares have already lost -3.72 points (-16.72% lower) from its previous close of $22.27. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 173666 contracts so far this session. APAM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 524.6 thousand shares, but with a 56.87 million float and a -14.21% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for APAM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $27.92 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 50.51% from where the APAM share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-5.1 over a week and tumble down $-17.1 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $38.09, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/02/20. The recent low of $18.68 stood for a -50.53% since 12/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.95 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 23.96. This figure suggests that APAM stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current APAM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 12.25% at this stage. This figure means that APAM share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) would settle between $23.31/share to $24.36/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $20.24 mark, then the market for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $18.22 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -3.36. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Citigroup raised their recommendation on shares of APAM from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on November 06. Citigroup analysts bumped their rating on Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) stock from Sell to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on April 15. Analysts at Citigroup lowered the stock to a Sell call from its previous Neutral recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 14.

APAM equity has an average rating of 2.86, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, APAM stock price is currently trading at 7.4X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 8.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 12.6. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. current P/B ratio of 13.2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.3.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 15.3% to hit $215560, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 7.7% from $799000 to a noteworthy $860850. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 23.6% to hit $0.68 per share. For the fiscal year, APAM’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 5.6% to hit $2.82 per share.