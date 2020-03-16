What’s Moving LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Today? Check Out The Facts

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). At current price of $16.88, the shares have already lost -3.79 points (-18.36% lower) from its previous close of $20.67. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 646190 contracts so far this session. LPSN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.1 million shares, but with a 58.57 million float and a -5.36% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LPSN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $45 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 166.59% from where the LPSN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-2.56 over a week and tumble down $-16.75 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $45.21, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/02/20. The recent low of $17.09 stood for a -62.67% since 03/16/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.34 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for LivePerson, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 17.71. This figure suggests that LPSN stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LPSN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 10.51% at this stage. This figure means that LPSN share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) would settle between $21.85/share to $23.03/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $18.97 mark, then the market for LivePerson, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $17.26 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.69. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Needham lifted target price for shares of LPSN but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on March 16. The price target has been raised from $47 to $33. The Benchmark Company analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on February 14. The target price has been raised from $46 to $48. Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered the stock to a Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to February 14.

LPSN equity has an average rating of 1.82, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 16 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 14 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 14 analysts rated LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 17.5% to hit $78 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 20.8% from $291610 to a noteworthy $352270. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, LivePerson, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -133.3% to hit $-0.21 per share. For the fiscal year, LPSN’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 17.3% to hit $-0.43 per share.