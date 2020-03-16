WEX Inc. (WEX): Why Its Shares Are Down -16.59 Percent Today?

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) stock? Its price is nose-diving -22.44 points, trading at $112.86 levels, and is down -16.59% from its previous close of $135.3. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 515611 contracts so far this session. WEX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 483.51 thousand shares, but with a 42.97 million float and a -18.3% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for WEX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $228.6 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 102.55% from where the WEX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-20.43 over a week and tumble down $-116.84 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $236.51, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/20/20. The recent low of $108.28 stood for a -52.28% since 03/16/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.66 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for WEX Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 26.72. This figure suggests that WEX stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current WEX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 11.43% at this stage. This figure means that WEX share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that WEX Inc. (WEX) would settle between $141.3/share to $147.3/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $124.71 mark, then the market for WEX Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $114.13 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -23.34. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Citigroup lowered their recommendation on shares of WEX from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on March 03. Cowen, analysts launched coverage of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) stock with a Market Perform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 31. Analysts at SunTrust lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 29.

WEX equity has an average rating of 1.88, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 18 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 10 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, WEX stock price is currently trading at 11.59X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 59.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 27.3. WEX Inc. current P/B ratio of 3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 9.5.

WEX Inc. (WEX)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 16.5% to hit $443310, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 8.2% from $1.72 billion to a noteworthy $1.87 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, WEX Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 25% to hit $2.15 per share. For the fiscal year, WEX’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 10.2% to hit $10.14 per share.