The Reason For Today’s -17.02% Weakness in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI) Shares

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -17.02% or (-2.01 points) to $9.79 from its previous close of $11.8. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1194814 contracts so far this session. ARI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.55 million shares, but with a 0.15 billion float and a -27.83% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ARI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $17.65 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 80.29% from where the ARI share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 14.4. This figure suggests that ARI stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ARI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 13.37% at this stage. This figure means that ARI share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI) would settle between $12.34/share to $12.89/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $11.02 mark, then the market for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $10.23 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.92. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Credit Suisse, assumed coverage of ARI assigning Neutral rating, according to their opinion released on January 08. JP Morgan analysts have lowered their rating of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) stock from Overweight to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 22. Analysts at JP Morgan released an upgrade from Neutral to Overweight for the stock, in a research note that dated back to January 16.

ARI equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 0 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ARI stock price is currently trading at 7.07X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 8.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 28.9. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.7 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.8.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -6.7% to hit $77.32 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -5.6% from $334480 to a noteworthy $315860. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -20% to hit $0.4 per share. For the fiscal year, ARI’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -8.9% to hit $1.64 per share.