The News That Sent Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND) Give Up As Much As -42.5% Today

Big changes are happening at Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -42.5% or (-2.52 points) to $3.41 from its previous close of $5.93. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 16212 contracts so far this session. LIND shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 178.15 thousand shares, but with a 30.49 million float and a -43.25% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LIND stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $18.8 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 451.32% from where the LIND share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 14.2. This figure suggests that LIND stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LIND readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 6.31% at this stage. This figure means that LIND share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND) would settle between $7.29/share to $8.64/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $5.06 mark, then the market for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $4.18 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -3.23. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Craig Hallum lowered their recommendation on shares of LIND from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on March 16. Sidoti analysts have lowered their rating of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 14. Analysts at Janney, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 17.

LIND equity has an average rating of 1.86, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, LIND stock price is currently trading at 10.72X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 21.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 9.4. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.6.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 1.7% to hit $96.5 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 17.6% from $343090 to a noteworthy $403310. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -38.7% to hit $0.19 per share. For the fiscal year, LIND’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 71.4% to hit $0.48 per share.