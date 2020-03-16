The News That Sent Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) Give Up As Much As -20% Today

Big changes are happening at Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -20% or (-0.46 points) to $1.84 from its previous close of $2.3. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 198924 contracts so far this session. BNED shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 409.61 thousand shares, but with a 35.54 million float and a -31.55% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BNED stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $5.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 198.91% from where the BNED share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.17 over a week and tumble down $-1.95 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $5.1, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/29/19. The recent low of $1.8 stood for a -63.92% since 03/16/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.65 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 24.71. This figure suggests that BNED stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BNED readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 2.5% at this stage. This figure means that BNED share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) would settle between $2.52/share to $2.75/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $2.14 mark, then the market for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.99 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.7. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Craig Hallum lowered their recommendation on shares of BNED from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on March 16. Sidoti analysts have lowered their rating of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on September 17. Analysts at Sidoti released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to June 26.

Moving on, BNED stock price is currently trading at 14.84X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 18.5. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.6.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -6.5% to hit $312510, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -6.3% from $2.03 billion to a noteworthy $1.91 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 88.7% to hit $-0.11 per share. For the fiscal year, BNED’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 88.5% to hit $-0.06 per share.