Should You Buy Five Below, Inc. (FIVE)’s Stock Price That’s Melting -19.02% Today?

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $62, the shares have already lost -14.56 points (-19.02% lower) from its previous close of $76.56. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 779227 contracts so far this session. FIVE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.46 million shares, but with a 54.01 million float and a -20.91% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for FIVE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $133.12 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 114.71% from where the FIVE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-23.36 over a week and tumble down $-48.21 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $148.21, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/30/19. The recent low of $60.6 stood for a -58.17% since 03/16/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.7 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Five Below, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 22.3. This figure suggests that FIVE stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current FIVE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 11.13% at this stage. This figure means that FIVE share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) would settle between $80.45/share to $84.35/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $70.47 mark, then the market for Five Below, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $64.39 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -15.33. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted target price for shares of FIVE but were stick to Market Perform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on March 13. The price target has been raised from $120 to $100. Credit Suisse analysts bumped their rating on Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) stock from Neutral to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 14. Analysts at Gordon Haskett lowered the stock to a Accumulate call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 09.

FIVE equity has an average rating of 1.86, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 20 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 16 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 16 analysts rated Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, FIVE stock price is currently trading at 21.14X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 27.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 18.5. Five Below, Inc. current P/B ratio of 6.6 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.6.

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 14% to hit $687050, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 18.4% from $1.56 billion to a noteworthy $1.85 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Five Below, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 22% to hit $1.94 per share. For the fiscal year, FIVE’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 16.2% to hit $3.09 per share.