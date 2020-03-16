Looking Into What Made InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) Sink More Than -17.46 Percent Today

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG). At current price of $36.83, the shares have already lost -7.79 points (-17.46% lower) from its previous close of $44.62. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 254145 contracts so far this session. IHG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 325.9 thousand shares, but with a 0.17 billion float and a -12.49% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for IHG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $63.6 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 72.69% from where the IHG share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-12.71 over a week and tumble down $-26.18 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $71.02, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/31/19. The recent low of $35.8 stood for a -48.14% since 03/16/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.26 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, the two-week RSI stands at 21.12. This figure suggests that IHG stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current IHG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 11.72% at this stage. This figure means that IHG share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) would settle between $45.8/share to $46.98/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $42.26 mark, then the market for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $39.89 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -6.56. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at UBS raised their recommendation on shares of IHG from Sell to Neutral in their opinion released on March 12. Deutsche Bank, analysts launched coverage of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) stock with a Hold recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on October 11. Analysts at Jefferies, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to September 17.

IHG equity has an average rating of 1, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, IHG stock price is currently trading at 13.52X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 21.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 20. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 14.3.