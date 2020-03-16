American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) Sinks -20.02% Today: Breaking Down The Root Causes

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) stock today? Its price is nose-diving -6.74 points, trading at $26.93 levels, and is down -20.02% from its previous close of $33.67. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 207376 contracts so far this session. AAT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 336.64 thousand shares, but with a 59.29 million float and a -18.44% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AAT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $49 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 81.95% from where the AAT share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for American Assets Trust, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 22.74. This figure suggests that AAT stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AAT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 8.41% at this stage. This figure means that AAT share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) would settle between $35.19/share to $36.7/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $31.06 mark, then the market for American Assets Trust, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $28.44 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -6.01. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JMP Securities raised their recommendation on shares of AAT from Mkt Perform to Mkt Outperform in their opinion released on May 30. KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts have lowered their rating of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) stock from Overweight to Sector Weight in a separate flash note issued to investors on April 09. Analysts at KeyBanc Capital Mkts released an upgrade from Sector Weight to Overweight for the stock, in a research note that dated back to December 20.

AAT equity has an average rating of 2.43, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AAT stock price is currently trading at 24.94X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 40.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 127.1. American Assets Trust, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.5 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.4.

American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 15.2% to hit $98.27 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 7.9% from $366740 to a noteworthy $395580. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, American Assets Trust, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 4.2% to hit $0.25 per share. For the fiscal year, AAT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 22.6% to hit $1.03 per share.