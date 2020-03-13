Why Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Stock Rose, Up To 16.78%, in Trade Today

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 16.78% or (1.28 points) to $8.91 from its previous close of $7.63. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 110924 contracts so far this session. SI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 82.21 million shares, but with a 15.56 million float and a -49.37% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $17.75 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 99.21% from where the SI share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Silvergate Capital Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 22.99. This figure suggests that SI stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 5.42% at this stage. This figure means that SI share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) would settle between $9.21/share to $10.8/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $6.82 mark, then the market for Silvergate Capital Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $6.02 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -3.42. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Keefe Bruyette, assumed coverage of SI assigning Mkt Perform rating, according to their opinion released on December 03. Barclays, analysts launched coverage of Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) stock with a Overweight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on December 02. Analysts at Compass Point, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to November 18.

SI equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SI stock price is currently trading at 6.15X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 5.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 9.7. Silvergate Capital Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.8.