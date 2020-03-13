Why Shares of Novan, Inc. (NOVN) Are -9.99% Lower Today

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $0.37, the shares have already lost -0.04 points (-9.99% lower) from its previous close of $0.41. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 4204474 contracts so far this session. NOVN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 5.72 million shares, but with a 37.13 million float and a 19.78% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for NOVN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $1.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 305.41% from where the NOVN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.01 over a week and tumble down $-0.08 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $3.72, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/26/19. The recent low of $0.22 stood for a -90.08% since 02/28/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 3.04 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Novan, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 44.44. This figure suggests that NOVN stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current NOVN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 29.56% at this stage. This figure means that NOVN share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Novan, Inc. (NOVN) would settle between $0.48/share to $0.54/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.37 mark, then the market for Novan, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.32 for its downside target.

Analysts at Piper Jaffray lowered their recommendation on shares of NOVN from Overweight to Neutral in their opinion released on January 06.

NOVN equity has an average rating of 2.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc. (NOVN)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -9.1% to hit $1 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -14.2% from $4.9 million to a noteworthy $4.2 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Novan, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 18.5% to hit $-0.22 per share. For the fiscal year, NOVN’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 55.6% to hit $-0.52 per share.