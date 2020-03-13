Why MGM Resorts International (MGM) shares are suddenly plunging -1.87% today

What just happened? MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) stock value has plummeted by nearly -1.87% or (-0.28 points) to $14.98 from its previous close of $15.26. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 12419501 contracts so far this session. MGM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 9.54 million shares, but with a 0.49 billion float and a -25.92% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MGM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $35.94 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 139.92% from where the MGM share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-5.32 over a week and tumble down $-16.73 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $34.63, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/17/20. The recent low of $14.85 stood for a -56.76% since 12/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.53 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for MGM Resorts International, the two-week RSI stands at 21.05. This figure suggests that MGM stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MGM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 2.67% at this stage. This figure means that MGM share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that MGM Resorts International (MGM) would settle between $16.94/share to $18.63/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $14.21 mark, then the market for MGM Resorts International becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $13.16 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -3.27. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Argus lowered their recommendation on shares of MGM from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on March 12. Imperial Capital analysts again handed out a Outperform recommendation to MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on January 21. The target price has been raised from $102 to $119. Analysts at BofA/Merrill lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to August 02.

Moving on, MGM stock price is currently trading at 11.99X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 3.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 15.5. MGM Resorts International current P/B ratio of 1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.4.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -11.6% to hit $2.81 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -3.6% from $12.9 billion to a noteworthy $12.43 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, MGM Resorts International is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 40% to hit $0.07 per share. For the fiscal year, MGM’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -79.6% to hit $0.79 per share.