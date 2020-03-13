Why CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)’s Stock Is Melting Up 11.7% Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) stock? Its price is jumping 0.74 points, trading at $7.11 levels, and is up 11.7% from its previous close of $6.37. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 292568 contracts so far this session. CNHI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.35 million shares, but with a 1 billion float and a -29.3% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CNHI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $11.81 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 66.1% from where the CNHI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.82 over a week and tumble down $-2.42 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $11.99, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 09/16/19. The recent low of $6.3 stood for a -40.66% since 12/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.23 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for CNH Industrial N.V., the two-week RSI stands at 31.39. This figure suggests that CNHI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CNHI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 10.62% at this stage. This figure means that CNHI share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) would settle between $6.82/share to $7.27/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $6.11 mark, then the market for CNH Industrial N.V. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $5.85 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.18. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank raised their recommendation on shares of CNHI from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on February 10. Morgan Stanley analysts bumped their rating on CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on August 19. Analysts at Stephens, made their first call for the equity with a Equal-Weight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to August 15.

CNHI equity has an average rating of 2.43, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 13 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CNHI stock price is currently trading at 7.07X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 6.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 9.6. CNH Industrial N.V. current P/B ratio of 1.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.8.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -5.8% to hit $5.66 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -2% from $26.15 billion to a noteworthy $25.64 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, CNH Industrial N.V. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -38.9% to hit $0.11 per share. For the fiscal year, CNHI’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -4.8% to hit $0.8 per share.