The real reason why Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (XOG) sank -10.96% today

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -10.96% or (-0.03 points) to $0.25 from its previous close of $0.28. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 454351 contracts so far this session. XOG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.34 million shares, but with a 96.46 million float and a -46.16% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for XOG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $2.68 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 972% from where the XOG share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 15.94. This figure suggests that XOG stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current XOG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 6.4% at this stage. This figure means that XOG share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (XOG) would settle between $0.32/share to $0.36/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.23 mark, then the market for Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.18 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.13. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Cowen lowered their recommendation on shares of XOG from Market Perform to Underperform in their opinion released on March 11. SunTrust analysts have lowered their rating of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 09. Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts lowered the stock to a Sector Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to March 09.

Moving on, XOG stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 36.2. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.5.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (XOG)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 9.1% to hit $242210, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 3% from $906630 to a noteworthy $933410. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 74% to hit $-0.13 per share. For the fiscal year, XOG’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -226.3% to hit $-0.62 per share.