Fact Check: What’s up with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) today

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM), which rose 5.72 points or 10.95% to trade at $57.94 as last check. The stock closed last session at $52.22 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 294725 contracts so far this session. CM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 490.59 thousand shares, but with a 0.44 billion float and a -30.92% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $98.97 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 70.81% from where the CM share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-17.59 over a week and tumble down $-27.22 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $87.62, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/11/19. The recent low of $50.6 stood for a -33.87% since 12/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.99 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, the two-week RSI stands at 27.23. This figure suggests that CM stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 8% at this stage. This figure means that CM share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) would settle between $57.12/share to $62.02/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $48.96 mark, then the market for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $45.7 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -9.82. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BofA/Merrill raised their recommendation on shares of CM from Underperform to Neutral in their opinion released on February 04. Barclays analysts have lowered their rating of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) stock from Overweight to Equal Weight in a separate flash note issued to investors on June 11. Analysts at Desjardins lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to May 22.

CM equity has an average rating of 3.33, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 0 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CM stock price is currently trading at 4.17X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 6.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 7.2. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce current P/B ratio of 0.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.7.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 2.2% to hit $3.51 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 8.2% from $13.26 billion to a noteworthy $14.35 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -3.4% to hit $2.27 per share. For the fiscal year, CM’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 1.3% to hit $9.17 per share.