Why New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) Is Getting Crushed -17.08% Today

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -17.08% or (-0.89 points) to $4.32 from its previous close of $5.21. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 5323410 contracts so far this session. NYMT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 7.39 million shares, but with a 0.38 billion float and a -14.73% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for NYMT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $6.28 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 45.37% from where the NYMT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.68 over a week and tumble down $-1.9 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $6.47, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/18/19. The recent low of $4.22 stood for a -33.23% since 12/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.85 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 18.98. This figure suggests that NYMT stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current NYMT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 12.21% at this stage. This figure means that NYMT share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) would settle between $5.41/share to $5.61/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $5.08 mark, then the market for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $4.95 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.58. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BofA/Merrill, assumed coverage of NYMT assigning Neutral rating, according to their opinion released on February 21. Ladenburg Thalmann analysts bumped their rating on New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on August 06. Analysts at Nomura, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to March 27.

NYMT equity has an average rating of 2.71, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, NYMT stock price is currently trading at 6.55X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 8.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 33.8. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.9.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 129.8% to hit $64.4 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 126.5% from $127860 to a noteworthy $289550. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -14.3% to hit $0.18 per share. For the fiscal year, NYMT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 20.3% to hit $0.77 per share.