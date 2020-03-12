Why MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) Stock Is Getting Killed Today – Tanking -16.95%

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: sinking -16.95% or (-4.74 points) to $23.23 from its previous close of $27.97. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 179386 contracts so far this session. MGPI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 229.99 thousand shares, but with a 12.89 million float and a -5.67% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MGPI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $33.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 44.21% from where the MGPI share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for MGP Ingredients, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 14.92. This figure suggests that MGPI stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MGPI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 21.1% at this stage. This figure means that MGPI share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) would settle between $29.25/share to $30.53/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $27.06 mark, then the market for MGP Ingredients, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $26.16 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.57. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Craig Hallum lowered their recommendation on shares of MGPI from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on January 21. SunTrust analysts have lowered their rating of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 17. Analysts at Sidoti released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to January 31.

MGPI equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 0 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, MGPI stock price is currently trading at 12.95X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 12.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 21.4. MGP Ingredients, Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.1 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.1.

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -1.8% to hit $87.5 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 1.7% from $362750 to a noteworthy $369060. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, MGP Ingredients, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -35.1% to hit $0.37 per share. For the fiscal year, MGPI’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -10.1% to hit $2.04 per share.