Why Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC) Stock Is Getting Killed Today – Tanking -27.69%

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: sinking -27.69% or (-1.57 points) to $4.1 from its previous close of $5.67. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 106125 contracts so far this session. MEC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 45.91 million shares, but with a 19.36 million float and a -22.33% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MEC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $11.75 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 186.59% from where the MEC share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 13.8. This figure suggests that MEC stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MEC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 8.23% at this stage. This figure means that MEC share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC) would settle between $6.04/share to $6.42/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $5.45 mark, then the market for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $5.24 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.08. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at William Blair, assumed coverage of MEC assigning Outperform rating, according to their opinion released on June 03. UBS, analysts launched coverage of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on June 03. Analysts at Robert W. Baird, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to June 03.

MEC equity has an average rating of 1.4, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, MEC stock price is currently trading at 11.91X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 12.4. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.4.