Why Everyone’s Talking About Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) stock? Its price is nose-diving -0.27 points, trading at $2.14 levels, and is down -11% from its previous close of $2.41. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 37797 contracts so far this session. CIG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 3.92 million shares, but with a 1.13 billion float and a -25.85% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CIG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $4.1 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 91.59% from where the CIG share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, the two-week RSI stands at 20.76. This figure suggests that CIG stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CIG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 11.08% at this stage. This figure means that CIG share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) would settle between $2.61/share to $2.82/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $2.24 mark, then the market for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.08 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.41. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Goldman, assumed coverage of CIG assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on November 14. JP Morgan analysts bumped their rating on Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) stock from Neutral to Overweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on April 10. Analysts at Citigroup lowered the stock to a Sell call from its previous Neutral recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 16.

CIG equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CIG stock price is currently trading at 7.09X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 4.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 21.9. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais current P/B ratio of 0.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.9.