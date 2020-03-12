The Reason For Today’s -1.46% Weakness in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) Shares

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -1.46% or (-0.82 points) to $55.3 from its previous close of $56.12. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 2337850 contracts so far this session. WAB shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.49 million shares, but with a 0.18 billion float and a -14.19% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for WAB stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $88.67 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 60.34% from where the WAB share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-8.3 over a week and tumble down $-25.15 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $81.75, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/26/19. The recent low of $50.54 stood for a -32.35% since 12/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.33 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Wabtec Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 25.73. This figure suggests that WAB stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current WAB readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 13.68% at this stage. This figure means that WAB share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Wabtec Corporation (WAB) would settle between $57.92/share to $59.73/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $54.8 mark, then the market for Wabtec Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $53.49 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -4.19. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Stephens lifted target price for shares of WAB but were stick to Overweight recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on January 02. The price target has been raised from $86 to $95. Atlantic Equities, analysts launched coverage of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) stock with a Overweight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on November 15. Analysts at BofA/Merrill, made their first call for the equity with a Underperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to October 16.

Moving on, WAB stock price is currently trading at 10.89X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 30.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 16.2. Wabtec Corporation current P/B ratio of 1.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.4.

Wabtec Corporation (WAB)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 25.8% to hit $2.06 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 3.8% from $8.32 billion to a noteworthy $8.64 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Wabtec Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -2.8% to hit $1.03 per share. For the fiscal year, WAB’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 11.8% to hit $4.66 per share.