The News That Sent Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) Give Up As Much As -25.96% Today

Big changes are happening at Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -25.96% or (-0.2 points) to $0.58 from its previous close of $0.78. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 672781 contracts so far this session. SEEL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 772.19 thousand shares, but with a 28.32 million float and a -7.75% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SEEL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $6 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 934.48% from where the SEEL share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.34 over a week and tumble down $-0.22 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $3.94, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/29/19. The recent low of $0.56 stood for a -86.21% since 12/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.82 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 27.51. This figure suggests that SEEL stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SEEL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 11.58% at this stage. This figure means that SEEL share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) would settle between $0.89/share to $0.99/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.73 mark, then the market for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.67 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.1. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at The Benchmark Company, assumed coverage of SEEL assigning Speculative Buy rating, according to their opinion released on November 14. ROTH Capital, analysts launched coverage of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on May 14.

SEEL equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.