Looking Into What Made Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) Sink More Than -37.14 Percent Today

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). At current price of $0.66, the shares have already lost -0.39 points (-37.14% lower) from its previous close of $1.05. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 111980 contracts so far this session. CSU shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 103.45 thousand shares, but with a 22.37 million float and a -56.43% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CSU stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $4.13 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 525.76% from where the CSU share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.22 over a week and tumble down $-2.25 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $5.64, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/31/19. The recent low of $0.63 stood for a -88.3% since 12/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.85 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Capital Senior Living Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 14.15. This figure suggests that CSU stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CSU readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 4.24% at this stage. This figure means that CSU share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) would settle between $1.15/share to $1.26/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.99 mark, then the market for Capital Senior Living Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.94 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.74. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Barclays, assumed coverage of CSU assigning Underweight rating, according to their opinion released on September 03. BofA/Merrill analysts have lowered their rating of Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) stock from Neutral to Underperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 28. Analysts at Stifel lowered the stock to a Sell call from its previous Hold recommendation, in a research note that dated back to May 02.

CSU equity has an average rating of 3.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CSU stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 29.5. Capital Senior Living Corporation current P/B ratio of 10.3 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.2.

Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -5% to hit $109380, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -2.6% from $460020 to a noteworthy $447860. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Capital Senior Living Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 36.4% to hit $-0.56 per share. For the fiscal year, CSU’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -16.1% to hit $-2.09 per share.