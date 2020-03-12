Here’s Why CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) Took A Beating Today

The biggest losers of the session on the Wall Street include CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI), which fell -3.64 points or -19.43% to trade at $15.09 as last check. The stock closed last session at $18.73 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 208398 contracts so far this session. CVI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 682.08 thousand shares, but with a 0.1 billion float and a -28.7% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CVI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $39.4 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 161.1% from where the CVI share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for CVR Energy, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 7.07. This figure suggests that CVI stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CVI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 5.27% at this stage. This figure means that CVI share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) would settle between $19.74/share to $20.75/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $18.11 mark, then the market for CVR Energy, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $17.49 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -4.46. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Goldman raised their recommendation on shares of CVI from Sell to Neutral in their opinion released on February 03. Credit Suisse, analysts launched coverage of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 03. Analysts at Tudor Pickering released an upgrade from Sell to Hold for the stock, in a research note that dated back to August 30.

CVI equity has an average rating of 3.33, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CVI stock price is currently trading at 9.79X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 8. CVR Energy, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.9.

CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -25.7% to hit $1.13 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -8.7% from $6.36 billion to a noteworthy $5.81 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, CVR Energy, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -125.8% to hit $-0.23 per share. For the fiscal year, CVI’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -64.5% to hit $1.3 per share.