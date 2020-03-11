Why Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) Stock Declined -9.22% Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) stock? Its price is nose-diving -1.28 points, trading at $12.61 levels, and is down -9.22% from its previous close of $13.89. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 469122 contracts so far this session. XHR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 694.56 thousand shares, but with a 0.11 billion float and a -7.34% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for XHR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $20.78 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 64.79% from where the XHR share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-2.49 over a week and tumble down $-6.59 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $23.33, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 06/05/19. The recent low of $12.63 stood for a -45.95% since 11/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.2 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 26.09. This figure suggests that XHR stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current XHR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 6.11% at this stage. This figure means that XHR share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) would settle between $14.53/share to $15.16/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $13.19 mark, then the market for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $12.49 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.2. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at B. Riley FBR raised their recommendation on shares of XHR from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on March 10. Wells Fargo analysts bumped their rating on Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) stock from Equal Weight to Overweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 09. Analysts at Janney, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 16.

XHR equity has an average rating of 2.7, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, XHR stock price is currently trading at 28.23X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 28.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 19.1. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.9.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -3.7% to hit $282680, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -5.3% from $1.15 billion to a noteworthy $1.09 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 53.3% to hit $0.23 per share. For the fiscal year, XHR’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 55.1% to hit $0.76 per share.