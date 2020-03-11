Why Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) Stock Plunged Today

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $0.85, the shares have already lost -0.16 points (-15.83% lower) from its previous close of $1.01. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 153574 contracts so far this session. SIFY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 45.12 million shares, but with a 0.18 billion float and a -4.72% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SIFY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $4 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 370.59% from where the SIFY share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Sify Technologies Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 22.59. This figure suggests that SIFY stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SIFY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 9.2% at this stage. This figure means that SIFY share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) would settle between $1.04/share to $1.07/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.99 mark, then the market for Sify Technologies Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.97 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.05. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Maxim Group, assumed coverage of SIFY assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on December 04. Kaufman Bros analysts again handed out a Hold recommendation to Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on July 24. The target price has been raised from $8 to $7. Analysts at Kaufman Bros are sticking to their Hold stance. However, on July 23, they lifted price target for these shares to $7 from $8.

Moving on, SIFY stock price is currently trading at 11.22X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 12.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 22.9. Sify Technologies Limited current P/B ratio of 1.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.5.