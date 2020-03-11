Why Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL) Stock Soared 11.04% Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) stock? Its price is jumping 3.24 points, trading at $32.6 levels, and is up 11.04% from its previous close of $29.36. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 89480 contracts so far this session. CSTL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 126.42 thousand shares, but with a 11 million float and a -0.94% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CSTL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $35.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 8.9% from where the CSTL share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Castle Biosciences, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 54.84. This figure suggests that CSTL stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CSTL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 61.3% at this stage. This figure means that CSTL share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL) would settle between $31.37/share to $33.37/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $28.1 mark, then the market for Castle Biosciences, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $26.84 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.32. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity lifted target price for shares of CSTL but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on December 27. The price target has been raised from $34 to $35. SVB Leerink, analysts launched coverage of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) stock with a Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on August 19. Analysts at Robert W. Baird, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to August 19.

CSTL equity has an average rating of 1, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CSTL stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 162.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 42.1. Castle Biosciences, Inc. current P/B ratio of 6.1 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.4.