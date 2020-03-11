What the Hell Happened at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)?

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) stock today? Its price is nose-diving -9.53 points, trading at $114.73 levels, and is down -7.67% from its previous close of $124.26. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 182380 contracts so far this session. CBRL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 378.83 thousand shares, but with a 23.74 million float and a -13.69% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CBRL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $160.17 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 39.61% from where the CBRL share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 22.75. This figure suggests that CBRL stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CBRL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 6.47% at this stage. This figure means that CBRL share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) would settle between $127.67/share to $131.07/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $119.92 mark, then the market for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $115.57 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -14.28. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at CL King, assumed coverage of CBRL assigning Neutral rating, according to their opinion released on December 23. Argus analysts have lowered their rating of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 03. Analysts at MKM Partners, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to September 27.

CBRL equity has an average rating of 3.2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CBRL stock price is currently trading at 13.33X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 13.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 25.5.