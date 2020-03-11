What May Have Pushed Camping Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) Down -9.46% Today

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (NYSE:OBE) is -0.02 points lower today and the only thing that matters is where they go from here. You simply have to look deeper than the share price and explore the fundamentals and future growth potential. The stock value has plummeted by nearly -9.46% to $0.25 from its previous close of $0.27. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 170959 contracts so far this session. OBE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 207.91 thousand shares, but with a 65.6 million float and a -42.86% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for OBE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $1.46 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 484% from where the OBE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Obsidian Energy Ltd. (NYSE:OBE), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.24 over a week and tumble down $-0.44 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $2.7, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/24/19. The recent low of $0.24 stood for a -90.79% since 11/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.83 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Obsidian Energy Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 14.13. This figure suggests that OBE stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current OBE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 3.09% at this stage. This figure means that OBE share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) would settle between $0.3/share to $0.33/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.26 mark, then the market for Obsidian Energy Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.24 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.15. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Raymond James lowered their recommendation on shares of OBE from Outperform to Mkt Perform in their opinion released on March 08. RBC Capital Mkts analysts again handed out a Sector Perform recommendation to Obsidian Energy Ltd. (NYSE:OBE) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on November 13. The target price has been raised from $1.45 to $1.71. Analysts at Raymond James released an upgrade from Mkt Perform to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to November 10.

OBE equity has an average rating of 3.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Obsidian Energy Ltd. (NYSE:OBE) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, OBE stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 44.6. Obsidian Energy Ltd. current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.7.