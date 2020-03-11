RealNetworks, Inc. (RNWK): Why It Fell -36.36% Today, And What Comes Next

Big changes are happening at RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -36.36% or (-0.4 points) to $0.7 from its previous close of $1.1. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 206616 contracts so far this session. RNWK shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 83.81 million shares, but with a 22.3 million float and a 6.8% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for RNWK stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $6.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 828.57% from where the RNWK share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for RealNetworks, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 29.99. This figure suggests that RNWK stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current RNWK readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 16.45% at this stage. This figure means that RNWK share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that RealNetworks, Inc. (RNWK) would settle between $1.24/share to $1.38/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.98 mark, then the market for RealNetworks, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.86 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.08. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Brigantine raised their recommendation on shares of RNWK from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on February 13. Brigantine analysts have lowered their rating of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 04.

Moving on, RNWK stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 41.1. RealNetworks, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.1.