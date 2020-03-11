DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS): Why It Fell -9.76% Today, And What Comes Next

Big changes are happening at DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -9.76% or (-3.5 points) to $32.37 from its previous close of $35.87. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 550320 contracts so far this session. DKS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.72 million shares, but with a 60.86 million float and a 1.99% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DKS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $50.28 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 55.33% from where the DKS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-3.5 over a week and tumble down $-11.61 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $49.8, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/31/19. The recent low of $31.27 stood for a -35% since 08/15/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.83 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 24.2. This figure suggests that DKS stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DKS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 18.21% at this stage. This figure means that DKS share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) would settle between $38.79/share to $41.7/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $33.31 mark, then the market for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $30.74 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.84. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted target price for shares of DKS but were stick to Outperform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on March 11. The price target has been raised from $45 to $47. Consumer Edge Research, analysts launched coverage of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) stock with a Equal Weight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on December 27. Analysts at Evercore ISI released an upgrade from In-line to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to November 27.

DKS equity has an average rating of 2.69, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 26 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 18 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 8 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 7 analysts rated DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, DKS stock price is currently trading at 9.36X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 10 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 21.2. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.3.