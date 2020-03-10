Why Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) Stock is Down Almost -8.86% Today

What just happened? Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) stock value has plummeted by nearly -8.86% or (-0.64 points) to $6.61 from its previous close of $7.25. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 141861 contracts so far this session. VRA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 284.12 thousand shares, but with a 22.94 million float and a -6.99% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for VRA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $13.75 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 108.02% from where the VRA share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Vera Bradley, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 22.98. This figure suggests that VRA stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current VRA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 17.15% at this stage. This figure means that VRA share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) would settle between $7.75/share to $8.25/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $6.97 mark, then the market for Vera Bradley, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $6.69 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.43. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Cowen raised their recommendation on shares of VRA from Market Perform to Outperform in their opinion released on December 17. Telsey Advisory Group analysts again handed out a Market Perform recommendation to Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on September 05. The target price has been raised from $13 to $10. Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group are sticking to their Market Perform stance. However, on March 14, they lifted price target for these shares to $14 from $11.

VRA equity has an average rating of 2.6, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, VRA stock price is currently trading at 6.81X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 20.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 24.4. Vera Bradley, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 8.3.

Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 35.7% to hit $160400, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 19.9% from $416100 to a noteworthy $498720. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Vera Bradley, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 108% to hit $0.52 per share. For the fiscal year, VRA’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 55.9% to hit $0.92 per share.