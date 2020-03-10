Why TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) shares are suddenly exploding 8.84% today

What just happened? TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) stock value has climbed by nearly 8.84% or (0.06 points) to $0.75 from its previous close of $0.69. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 115089 contracts so far this session. TGA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 169.78 thousand shares, but with a 55.73 million float and a -37.06% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TGA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $2.17 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 189.33% from where the TGA share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for TransGlobe Energy Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 19.35. This figure suggests that TGA stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TGA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 7.36% at this stage. This figure means that TGA share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) would settle between $0.78/share to $0.87/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.62 mark, then the market for TransGlobe Energy Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.55 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.21. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Raymond James lowered their recommendation on shares of TGA from Outperform to Mkt Perform in their opinion released on February 13. CIBC analysts have lowered their rating of TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) stock from Sector Perform to Sector Underperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 14. Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts, made their first call for the equity with a Sector Perform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to June 04.

TGA equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TGA stock price is currently trading at 2.66X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 1.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 41. TransGlobe Energy Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.6.