Why Shares of Celestica Inc. (CLS) Are -6.24% Lower Today

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $5.26, the shares have already lost -0.35 points (-6.24% lower) from its previous close of $5.61. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 150347 contracts so far this session. CLS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 549.42 thousand shares, but with a 0.11 billion float and a -12.48% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CLS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $8.67 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 64.83% from where the CLS share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Celestica Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 16.4. This figure suggests that CLS stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CLS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 12.63% at this stage. This figure means that CLS share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Celestica Inc. (CLS) would settle between $5.93/share to $6.26/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $5.44 mark, then the market for Celestica Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $5.28 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.45. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Citigroup lowered their recommendation on shares of CLS from Neutral to Sell in their opinion released on December 23. Macquarie analysts have lowered their rating of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) stock from Outperform to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 01. Analysts at Macquarie released an upgrade from Neutral to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to October 11.

CLS equity has an average rating of 3.2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 10 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 9 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CLS stock price is currently trading at 5.94X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 10.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 19.9. Celestica Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.5 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.2.

Celestica Inc. (CLS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -4% to hit $1.38 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -7.3% from $5.89 billion to a noteworthy $5.46 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Celestica Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 33.3% to hit $0.16 per share. For the fiscal year, CLS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 40.7% to hit $0.76 per share.