Why Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) Stock Hammered, Up To -10.02%, in Trade Today

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -10.02% or (-0.42 points) to $3.77 from its previous close of $4.19. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 275082 contracts so far this session. WTTR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 374.7 thousand shares, but with a 59.49 million float and a -35.04% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for WTTR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $10.39 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 175.6% from where the WTTR share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Select Energy Services, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 16.71. This figure suggests that WTTR stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current WTTR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 6.32% at this stage. This figure means that WTTR share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) would settle between $4.53/share to $4.88/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.93 mark, then the market for Select Energy Services, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.68 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.15. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Citigroup lowered their recommendation on shares of WTTR from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on March 09. Wells Fargo analysts have lowered their rating of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) stock from Outperform to Market Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on June 27. Analysts at B. Riley FBR are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on February 28, they lifted price target for these shares to $19 from $18.

WTTR equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.