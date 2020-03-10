Why Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP)’s Stock Is Melting Down -8.94% Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) stock? Its price is nose-diving -0.72 points, trading at $7.33 levels, and is down -8.94% from its previous close of $8.05. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1556595 contracts so far this session. PAGP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 3.04 million shares, but with a 0.24 billion float and a -44.9% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PAGP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $23.37 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 218.83% from where the PAGP share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Plains GP Holdings, L.P., the two-week RSI stands at 10.32. This figure suggests that PAGP stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PAGP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 6.23% at this stage. This figure means that PAGP share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) would settle between $9.28/share to $10.51/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $7.43 mark, then the market for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $6.81 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -3.1. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Robert W. Baird lowered their recommendation on shares of PAGP from Outperform to Neutral in their opinion released on March 09. Goldman analysts bumped their rating on Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 06. Analysts at Barclays released an upgrade from Equal Weight to Overweight for the stock, in a research note that dated back to January 14.

PAGP equity has an average rating of 1.8, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 20 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 17 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 17 analysts rated Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, PAGP stock price is currently trading at 4.59X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 4.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 13.2. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. current P/B ratio of 0.7 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.3.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -2% to hit $8.45 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -7.2% from $33.67 billion to a noteworthy $31.24 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -52.2% to hit $0.44 per share. For the fiscal year, PAGP’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -45.7% to hit $1.44 per share.